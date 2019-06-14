News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United and Liverpool Under-21 sides to compete in EFL Trophy

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 01:51 PM

Manchester United and Liverpool will field their Under-21 sides in the EFL Trophy for the first time next season.

The clubs have previously refrained from taking part in the competition but the English Football League has announced that the Premier League’s top six will now be fully represented.

United and Liverpool’s Under-21 sides are the latest Category One Academy teams to take part, forming part of the 16 invited teams that will join the 48 League One and League Two clubs in the competition.

Involvement in the EFL Trophy will help United fill the void left by their absence from the UEFA Youth League, with the failure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to reach the Champions League meaning they missed out.

READ MORE

Robbie Keane joins coaching staff at Championship club; will keep role with Ireland

Nicky Butt, the club’s head of academy, said: “We are looking forward to being involved in the EFL Trophy next season.

“The competition provides a range of experiences that will act as the ideal platform for the development of our homegrown talent.

“We are always looking to be innovative in order to find the best development path for our young players; the opportunity to face senior opponents will benefit them greatly.”

Portsmouth won this year’s EFL trophy thanks to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Sunderland after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Chelsea set to make approach for Frank Lampard

More on this topic

Liverpool not planning fresh move for Fekir

New video follows Jurgen Klopp’s first six minutes as a Champions League winner

Liverpool set for Qatar trip in December in bid to add world title to Euro crown

Sturridge believes previous heartache helped Liverpool to Champions League glory

EFL TrophyfootballLiverpoolMan UtdNicky ButtPremier LeagueTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Barr bags Bislett second-place as Warholm smashes European record

Irish Olympic boss hopeful that IOC will conclude Hickey investigation before Tokyo 2020

Australia fight back to claim stunning win over Brazil

Rory McIlroy makes strong start to US Open


Lifestyle

When the spotlight falls on 'the audience'

14 years after his dad died, Pat Fitzpatrick realises he's become just like him

A second bite at the cherry: Your guide to a valuable fruit

On the record: Maradona's life laid bare in new documentary

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »