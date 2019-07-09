News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United among suitors for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs who have enquired about Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, PA understands.

Signed from Juventus two years ago, the 25-year-old looks set to leave St Mary’s this summer after a stop-start time on the south coast.

Along with United and Arsenal, Leicester have also expressed an interest in Lemina, although none of the Premier League trio have been willing to meet Southampton’s valuation as of yet.

Mario Lemina joined Saints from Juventus in 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)
Mario Lemina joined Saints from Juventus in 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)

Saints paid an initial €17m (£15.6m) to sign the Gabon international from Juve, who were owed a possible extra €3m (£2.77m).

The club will at least want to get their money back as they look to cash in on Lemina, who has not been included in Southampton’s 26-man squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The former Marseille midfielder has made 52 appearances in all competitions for Saints, although only three of them have come in 2019.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

Labour considers whether to re-admit MP in anti-Semitism row

Planes collide on runway at Amsterdam airport

Rylan Clark-Neal to host fashion makeover series

From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle as production halts

ArsenalJuventusLeicesterManchester UnitedMario LeminaMarseillePremier League

More in this Section

Celtic boss Neil Lennon hoping to reap rewards of Champions League experience

Football rumours from the media

Headaches begin as 2020 questions remain over Irish Open

Cabinteely boss Devlin eyes City scalp


Lifestyle

Take advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit Naples

Making Cents: Fraudsters target young adults with a variety of scams

A musical journey with no road map which lead to desired success

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »