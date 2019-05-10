NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Manchester United among group of clubs interested in Swansea winger James

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 02:49 PM

Manchester United are among a host of clubs looking at a deal for Swansea’s Daniel James, Press Association Sport understands.

The speedy 21-year-old has impressed in the Sky Bet Championship this season and saw a January move to Leeds collapse at the last minute.

James now looks set to leave Swansea this summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are among those keen on the Wales winger.

However, Press Association Sport understands that talk of a deal being close is premature and that there are a number of clubs looking at the wide man.

Asked about a move for James on Friday morning, Solskjaer said: “I can’t comment on every single individual.

“There are many players. I don’t like when other managers talk about my players and I wouldn’t talk about any others, even if I wasn’t or was interested.”

James would fit the profile of young, talented British players that United are understood to be keen to bolster their squad with.

Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are others to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, while a number of experienced players head for the exit.

