NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Manchester United add three more friendlies to their pre-season tour

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Manchester United have added three more friendly matches to their summer tour, the club have announced.

The Red Devils, already scheduled to play Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia in July, will play Inter Milan in Singapore and Tottenham in Shanghai later that month before taking on AC Milan in Cardiff in August.

“United will take on Inter Milan at the National Stadium Singapore on 20 July, before travelling to Shanghai to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Hongkou Stadium on 25 July,” United confirmed on their offical website.

“A third match is also scheduled against AC Milan on 3 August, to be played at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.”

United had already announced they will play Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth on July 13 and Leeds at the same venue four days later.

United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said the club were excited to be returning to China for a 15th time, while it will be the club’s third visit to Singapore.

“These games, and the tour overall, will not only assist in our pre-season preparations, but also provide entertaining football and an opportunity to interact with our loyal fans in Australasia and Asia,” Woodward said.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Marcus Rashford misses England training

Ryan Giggs hits back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticism

Alexis Sanchez determined to find best form for Manchester United

Beckham: The fans and Fergie want Solskjaer to get United job

KEYWORDS

AC MilanInter MilanLeedsManchester UnitedPerth GloryTottenhamPremier League

More in this Section

Chris Hughton urges tougher punishments to deter racist abuse

Duffy delighted as Ireland take care of business after 'weird' tennis-ball delay

Cork 'pursuing all avenues' to clear Seamus Harnedy for Championship opener

Italy boss Mancini focusing on crucial games


Lifestyle

Sculpture of Cara Delevingne as Medusa unveiled in London

Would you scale a frozen waterfall? Learning to ice climb in the Italian Dolomites

What is lip threading? The controversial non-surgical treatment promises a fuller pout

Review: The Marriage of Figaro, Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »