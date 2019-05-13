Manchester City’s title-winning season in pictures

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Manchester City became the first team to retain the Premier League title since neighbours United did it in 2009.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at City’s successful season in pictures.Bernardo Silva scores the second as Manchester City start their defence with a 2-0 win at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
City drop points at Premier League newboys Wolves, who earn a 1-1 draw in late August (Nick Potts/PA)
Summer signing Riyad Mahrez scores his first goals for the club in a 5-0 win at Cardiff in September (David Davies/PA)
Mahrez misses a late penalty at Anfield as City draw 0-0 with title rivals Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mahrez is the hero at Wembley later in October, though, as his early goal earns a 1-0 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Sergio Aguero is on target in a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the derby in November (Nick Potts/PA)
City suffer their first defeat of the league campaign in December, as Chelsea secure a 2-0 home win (Adam Davy/PA)
Gabriel Jesus bags a brace as City respond with a 3-1 win over Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Luka Milivojevic scores from the spot as City are handed a shock 3-2 home defeat by Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
City suffer a second successive loss as Leicester beat them 2-1 on Boxing Day (Nick Potts/PA)
Trailing leaders Liverpool by seven points before kick-off, Leroy Sane’s 72nd-minute winner secures City a crucial 2-1 home win in January (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matt Ritchie’s penalty earns Newcastle a stunning 2-1 win that would prove to be the last time City drop points (Richard Sellers/PA)
The first of the 14 successive wins is a 3-1 victory over Arsenal, courtesy of an Aguero hat-trick (Nick Potts/PA)
Aguero gets another treble as City stuff Chelsea 6-0 in February (Nick Potts/PA)
This time it was Raheem Sterling’s turn to take the match ball home after he hits a treble in a 3-1 win over Watford in March (Martin Rickett/PA)
After a dramatic quarter-final defeat to Tottenham in Europe, youngster Phil Foden scores the only goal as City beat Spurs 1-0 in April (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola celebrates City’s 2-0 derby success at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Vincent Kompany scores one of the goals of the season to secure a vital 1-0 win against Leicester in City’s penultimate game (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mahrez scores City’s third as a 4-1 win at Brighton secures the title (Nick Potts/PA)
Kompany lifts the trophy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
- Press Association
More on this topic
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton
Everything you need to know about vegan leather
State accused of reneging on payment to abuse victims
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams ‘hated herself every day’
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde: I haven’t thought about resigning
Yaya Toure denies he has retired from playing football
I did it! Sung Kang clinches maiden PGA win after marathon final day in Dallas
We want more and more: Guardiola targets treble after Premier League glory
Lifestyle
7 vegetables even committed vegetarians should get to grips with
Five things for the week ahead
On a wing and a prayer for our old friend Ron
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job