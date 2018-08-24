Manchester City’s David Silva unsure whether he will play on after next season

David Silva is yet to decide if he will play on beyond the end of his current contract at Manchester City.

The Spanish playmaker, who retired from international football earlier this month, signed a new deal last November committing him to City until 2020.

That will take the former Valencia midfielder up to 10 years’ service at the Etihad Stadium, by which time he will be 34.

HIGHLIGHTS... we won't be forgetting this day anytime soon! #mancity pic.twitter.com/FOOmoQodA5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 22, 2018

Silva said: “I have two more years on my contract here. I feel great here. I want to stay until the end of my contract and then I’ll see how I feel physically and mentally to carry on.”

Silva made his 250th Premier League appearance for City and scored in the champions’ 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield last weekend.

The occasion had added poignancy for Silva as his son Mateo, who was born prematurely during last season, was in attendance along with many other members of his family.

Silva said: “It’s my ninth season here, I have played lots of games, enjoyed lots of great moments too. At the end, this is like a family to me.

Vincent Kompany is set to join Silva in making 250 Premier League appearances for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was very special. Besides the milestone of it being my 250th game and the goal I scored, having my son there healthy at the Etihad Stadium is something that I will always remember.”

City captain Vincent Kompany is set to reach the same 250 Premier League appearance milestone in Saturday’s game at Wolves.

Silva said: “He’s a good captain because he always focuses on the details. He always looks after the best interests of the team.

“He’s been here for a long time and I think he gives a lot to the team. He is an outstanding player. He gives an additional boost to the team.”

#PEP: Daniel Grimshaw and Aro Muric know the way we work and they will be with us. Aro has an amazing work ethic and amazing potential. At the start of the season, we decided Grimshaw was third, it means we trust him. #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 24, 2018

Teenage goalkeeper Aro Muric is set to be on the bench at Molineux after being recalled from his loan at NAC Breda this week following injury to Claudio Bravo.

Chile international Bravo is facing a lengthy lay-off after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Muric, 19, was brought back to bolster options because the untried Daniel Grimshaw, 20, was the only other back-up to first-choice Ederson.

With the transfer window having closed, manager Pep Guardiola said this was the only option the club considered. Looking to bring in a free agent was ruled out.

Guardiola, however, does believe that clubs should be able to make loan signings when serious injuries occur.

Speaking at a press conference, the City boss said: “Yes – not just for the goalkeeper but when there are big, big injuries to players.

“If we were not allowed to bring back Aro, I don’t know what would have happened. Maybe the federation can think about that when there are long, long injuries and it is still the period where the European window is open, maybe you could do it.

“Here it is closed and it is good that the competition starts with the whole squad but maybe we could think about that, especially when the injuries are five or six months.

“We would have considered it, that is true.”

- Press Association