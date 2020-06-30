News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane set for €60m move to Bayern Munich

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 07:57 PM

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, the PA news agency understands.

The deal is understood to be worth €60m – €49m up front plus €11m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old Germany winger joined City from Schalke in 2016.

Leroy Sane joined Manchester City from Schalke in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA).
City manager Pep Guardiola revealed just over a week ago that Sane had rejected numerous offers of a new contract and wanted to move elsewhere.

It is understood Bayern, who have long been linked with the player, will be paying €22m in wages, which is double what City were offering.

