Manchester City winger Brandon Barker heading for Rangers

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 11:26 AM

Rangers are poised to sign Manchester City winger Brandon Barker, PA understands.

The 22-year-old former Hibernian loanee is on his way to Glasgow to complete his free transfer switch.

Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard has signed forwards Greg Stewart, Sheyi Ojo, Jordan Jones and Jake Hastie this season.

But already there have been grumbles from fans over Gers’ lack of cutting edge in their last two performances against Progres Niederkorn and Kilmarnock.

With Gerrard still on a watching brief when it comes to securing Ryan Kent for another season from Liverpool – and having allowed Daniel Candeias to move to Turkey – he has decided Barker could be the man to provide the spark his team have lacked so far.

The former England youth international made 27 appearances for Hibs during the 2017-18 season with his pace and trickery impressing then Easter Road boss Neil Lennon.

Barker has also been farmed out to Rotherham United and NAC Breda in recent season while he spent last term at Preston.

Meanwhile, with the English transfer window set to shut at 5pm on Thursday night, the Ibrox faithful will be hoping the deadline passes without any further interest in frontman Alfredo Morelos.

Reports on Thursday morning claimed West Brom had tabled a £10million offer for the Colombia international but – while the Baggies have shown interest in Rangers’ top scorer last season – club sources insist there has been no firm bid.

- Press Association

Brandon BarkerPremier LeagueScottish PremiershipMan CityRangers

