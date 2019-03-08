NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Manchester City to be investigated by the Premier League

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 05:13 PM

The Premier League has confirmed it is investigating allegations of malpractice at Manchester City.

The news comes a day after European governing body UEFA announced it had opened a fresh investigation into claims the club breached its Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Premier League is looking into that matter, as well as other recent allegations concerning the recruitment of academy players and third-party ownership.

A statement read: “The Premier League has previously contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is in ongoing dialogue with the club.

“The League has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of Academy player recruitment and third-party ownership.

“We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and detail surrounding them.”

- Press Association

