Manchester City themed pub poised to open inside Etihad Stadium

By Press Association
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 07:33 PM

Manchester City fans will be able to go to the pub and the match at the same time from this weekend.

The Premier League champions have expanded their offering to supporters by building The Ardwick, a traditional-style pub, within the Etihad Stadium.

The new pub will open its doors to fans for the first time for Saturday’s clash with Chelsea.

The pub’s name is a nod to the club’s heritage as they celebrate their 125th anniversary this year. Ardwick AFC were renamed as Manchester City in 1894.

A club spokesperson said: “Manchester City is always looking to develop innovative ways for our fans to watch football and is delighted to open a new pub, The Ardwick, at the Etihad Stadium.

“The experience will give fans the opportunity to spend their matchday in the cosy, warm, classic feel of the pub mixed with the modernity of our Stadium for the live game.”

With a capacity of 80, fans need to purchase tickets to enter but the price will include seats to watch the game from just outside the pub.

