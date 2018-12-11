NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Manchester City sign United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 07:40 PM

United States international goalkeeper Zack Steffen will join Manchester City from Columbus Crew next summer on a four-year deal, the clubs have announced.

The 23-year-old, who has played six times for his country, will officially become a City player in July.

Columbus Crew said in a statement on their official website that the undisclosed transfer fee is the largest in the club’s history and the most ever received by a Major League Soccer side for a goalkeeper.

Steffen said on columbuscrewsc.com: “Any success that I have had as a goalkeeper in MLS with Crew SC is a testament to those around me who have pushed me – team-mates, coaches, staff, family, friends and supporters.

“Today’s announcement regarding next summer is a special moment for me and I look forward to finishing my time with this club on a strong note.

“I am eager to continue to put in the work to improve and be the best teammate I can.”

Steffen began his career with Germany’s Freiburg and made 14 appearances for their reserve team before moving to Columbus in 2016. He was voted the 2018 MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year after keeping 10 clean sheets.

- Press Association


