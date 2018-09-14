Manchester City profits pass £500m, according to the annual report

By Ian Parker

Premier League champions Manchester City matched a record-breaking season on the pitch with unprecedented revenues off it, according to the club’s annual report, released yesterday.

City reported record revenues of £500.5m (€561.5m) during the 2017/18 campaign, with a profit of £10.4 (€11.7m), making it a fourth successive year in the black.

It coincided with a season in which Pep Guardiola’s side broke a string of records and became the first Premier League side to amass 100 points, also recording the most wins, most goals, and best goal difference in Premier League history.

City said commercial and broadcast revenues had increased 7% and 4%, respectively, on the previous season.

The £500m revenues mark a 44% increase over the past five years.

Financial statements note the period covered ended before this summer’s transfer window.

The report says the club had a net spend of “approximately £42m” over the summer following the signings of Riyad Mahrez, Daniel Arzani, and Claudio Gomes, and the sales of Angus Gunn, Joe Hart, Bersant Celina, Rodney Kongolo, and Jason Denayer.

It says City could be liable for up to £158.9m in additional transfer fees, signing on fees, and bonuses under existing contracts.

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic insists his side will be ready to tackle the Premier League champions head-on at the Etihad.

The Cottagers resume domestic action tomorrow with arguably the most testing fixture of the top-flight campaign. Jokanovic, though, sees no reason why the newly promoted side, unbeaten in their last three competitive matches before the international break, should not head north with a positive mindset.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if I said it’s one of the most difficult games for a team who’s recently been promoted from the Championship to the Premier League,” said Jokanovic.

“We know how they play the football, we know it’s not easy to play at the Etihad.

“From another side, we interpret it as an exciting game. We’re not giving up before kick-off or anything like that.

“We were fighting for this kind of chance, and we must be ready for the fight, we must be ready for everything we’re going to find there.

“We must be ready to work off the ball, we must show humility and solidarity, and try and be at our highest level to have the opportunity to hurt them.”