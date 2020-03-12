News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manchester City player self-isolating due to risk of coronavirus

By Press Association
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 09:55 PM

Manchester City have confirmed one of their senior players is currently self-isolating due to the risk of the coronavirus.

The player is taking the precaution after a family member was taken ill with symptoms of respiratory illness and is being treated in hospital. The patient has undergone tests for coronavirus.

There have been reports the player concerned is Benjamin Mendy but City have not identified him.

A club spokesperson said: “The club is aware that a family member of a senior men’s team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution.”

The second leg of City’s Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid, due to be played next Tuesday, has been postponed due to the spread of the virus. It is the second City fixture hit after Wednesday’s rearranged Premier League clash with Arsenal was called off.

City are due to host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

