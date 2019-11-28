News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubs

Manchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubs
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 11:26 AM

City Football Group has acquired a majority stake in its eighth football club.

The group, which owns Manchester City, has agreed a deal to take a 65 per cent stake in Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

CFG also has majority stakes in New York City in the United States, Melbourne City in Australia, Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay, Girona in Spain and Sichuan Jiuniu in China.

CFG chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on cityfootballgroup.com: “We believe that this investment will deliver transformative benefits to Mumbai City FC, to City Football Group and to Indian football as a whole.

“City Football Group is committed to the future of football in India and to the potential for Mumbai City FC within that future.

“We are very much looking forward to playing an active role in Mumbai City FC’s fan and local communities, and working with our co-owners to further develop the club as quickly as possible.”

More on this topic

Wijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can copeWijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can cope

Frank Lampard keen to get Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic among the goalsFrank Lampard keen to get Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic among the goals

Erling Haaland: Could he be the man to knock Liverpool out of Champions League?Erling Haaland: Could he be the man to knock Liverpool out of Champions League?

A look at the youngsters set to make their Manchester United debuts in AstanaA look at the youngsters set to make their Manchester United debuts in Astana

footballKhaldoon Al MubarakMumbai City FCPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Whoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight reinWhoever plays Corofin will need to keep Liam Silke on a tight rein

Rodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightbackRodri backs Manchester City for festive-season fightback

Max Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debutMax Taylor will not let cancer define him as he prepares for senior United debut

Guardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 againGuardiola looks ahead after City reach last 16 again


Lifestyle

My family tells me I have bad breath. What would you suggest?Natural health: 'My family tells me I have bad breath'; My digestion has slowed down'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »