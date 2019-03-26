NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Manchester City one of four sides to battle for Premier League Asia Trophy

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 12:31 PM

Manchester City will take on West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves for the Premier League Asia Trophy in China this summer.

Part of City’s Asia tour will see them play a semi-final against one of their Premier League rivals in Nanjing on July 17, before either the final or a third-place play-off in Shanghai three days later.

Omar Berrada, Manchester City’s chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to return to China and take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

“China is a special place for City – it’s where Pep Guardiola began his City tenure in 2016 and we have a huge number of passionate followers across the country.

“We’re looking forward to hosting exciting events in China and welcoming local fans to our matches.”

City will also play Japanese side Yokohama FM on July 27 at the Nissan Stadium.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Barkley: I’ll be disappointed if I took goal away from Hudson-Odoi

McCarthy: Winning is not far off utopia. But winning and playing well is better

Weiss urges troops to seize chance to set up ‘something amazing’

England’s five-star victory over Montenegro marred by racist chanting

KEYWORDS

footballPremier LeagueMan CityNewcastleWest HamWolverhampton

More in this Section

O’Gara cools “farcical” talk on France link up

England’s five-star victory over Montenegro marred by racist chanting

Ireland game will be test of our Euro 2020 credentials – Georgia coach Weiss

Mick McCarthy donates tickets to father's hometown club


Lifestyle

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

MOMMY DEAREST: The portrayal of Irish mothers on screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »