Manchester City hope to hang on to in-demand Sane

Manchester City want to hang on to Leroy Sane and are preparing to hold talks with the German’s representatives over a new deal, Press Association Sport understands.

Sane is contracted to the domestic treble winners for the next two seasons but there has been speculation that Bayern Munich are intent on trying to lure the 23-year-old back to Germany.

The Bundesliga champions will attempt to plug the sizeable gaps that will be created when wide men Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery depart the club over the summer, and it has been reported that Sane fits the bill.

Sane scored 16 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions this season but has struggled to command a regular starting spot in the last few months.

He was reduced to late cameos in both the finals of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, while he started only three of City’s final 11 fixtures.

Yet Sane, who joined from Schalke three years ago for £37million, is clearly still part of Pep Guardiola’s plans going forward and City hope to be able to convince the player to commit his long-term future to the club.

- Press Association