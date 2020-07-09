Manchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium

UEFA has given the green light for Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid to be played behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium.

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided that all remaining second-leg matches in that competition and the Europa League will be played at the home team’s stadium.

That applies where clubs are “currently playing the remaining matches of their domestic leagues in their own stadiums and that travelling is possible without restrictions for the visiting clubs”.

Pep Guardiola’s City will be breathing a large sigh of relief, with UEFA’s decision meaning they can step out on home turf having overcome Real Madrid 2-1 in February’s first leg at the Bernabeu.

Wolves will be able to play the return leg of their Europa League round-of-16 encounter with Olympiacos at Molineux after the first fixture ended 1-1, while Manchester United can wrap up progress at Old Trafford after romping to a 5-0 triumph against LASK in Austria.

The decision also means some British clubs will be hitting the road in August.

Chelsea head to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich trailing 3-0 in their Champions League round-of-16 tie, while Rangers also head to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. Steven Gerrard’s men lost 3-1 at Ibrox.