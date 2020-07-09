News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium
By Press Association
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 06:39 PM

UEFA has given the green light for Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid to be played behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium.

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided that all remaining second-leg matches in that competition and the Europa League will be played at the home team’s stadium.

That applies where clubs are “currently playing the remaining matches of their domestic leagues in their own stadiums and that travelling is possible without restrictions for the visiting clubs”.

Pep Guardiola’s City will be breathing a large sigh of relief, with UEFA’s decision meaning they can step out on home turf having overcome Real Madrid 2-1 in February’s first leg at the Bernabeu.

Wolves will be able to play the return leg of their Europa League round-of-16 encounter with Olympiacos at Molineux after the first fixture ended 1-1, while Manchester United can wrap up progress at Old Trafford after romping to a 5-0 triumph against LASK in Austria.

The decision also means some British clubs will be hitting the road in August.

Chelsea head to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich trailing 3-0 in their Champions League round-of-16 tie, while Rangers also head to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. Steven Gerrard’s men lost 3-1 at Ibrox.

More on this topic

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setbackChelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setback

Extended transfer window being considered between Premier League and English Football League clubsExtended transfer window being considered between Premier League and English Football League clubs

Paul Pogba says Manchester United’s form is making him enjoy his footballPaul Pogba says Manchester United’s form is making him enjoy his football

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘exceptional’ scoring ability of Liverpool’s front trioJurgen Klopp hails ‘exceptional’ scoring ability of Liverpool’s front trio


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Man CityReal MadridTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Alan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant managerAlan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points recordLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Eric Dier met with fan he confronted in the stands, says Jose MourinhoEric Dier met with fan he confronted in the stands, says Jose Mourinho

Pep Guardiola hails departing David Silva in impressive Manchester City displayPep Guardiola hails departing David Silva in impressive Manchester City display


Lifestyle

SUSHI has a lot going for it as a delicious, readymade alternative to a sandwich. The rounds of compacted, short-grain rice wrapped in seaweed sheets have plenty of nutrients.On a roll: Top 8 sushi tested

Man Utd are in action in the Premier League, while Robbie Coltrane stars in a repeat of his National Treasure series.Thursday's TV highlights: Man United, National Treasure and Whiplash

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »