Manchester City fan injured at Schalke wakes from medically-induced coma

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 10:00 PM

A Manchester City fan who was left fighting for his life after the club’s Champions League trip to Schalke has woken from a medically-induced coma.

The supporter, who had not been named, suffered brain injuries in an incident after he had left the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen following City’s 3-2 win there in the first leg of their last 16 tie last month.

A statement on a fan forum on behalf of the family said: “He is now awake and out of coma, he is responsive and can squeeze our hands and nod answers to yes or no questions.

“He is unable to talk at the moment due to the tracheostomy tube still in place, the doctors have checked his throat and are confident he will be able to talk again.

“He has started some physio which will need to be continued when back in the UK. If he continues to improve, they are looking at bringing him home in the next 7-10 days.

“As always, thank you all so much for your support. I don’t think you realise how much this has helped us get through the last couple of weeks.”

German police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident and said he was a member of the group of Schalke fans known as the “Hugos”.

Schalke head for the Etihad Stadium in the return leg on Tuesday evening.

- Press Association

