Manchester City close out pre-season tour with victory over Yokohama F Marinos

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 01:40 PM

Manchester City wrapped up their pre-season tour of Asia with a 3-1 win over sister club Yokohama F Marinos in Japan.

City led 2-1 at the break as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling struck either side of a Keita Endo reply, with Luka Nmecha bundling in a late third.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 19th minute at the Nissan Stadium – the 2002 World Cup final venue – by lashing home from the edge of the area after Claudio Bravo launched a break with a long clearance.

Raheem Sterling scores against Yokohama F Marinos (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Yokohama, backed by a vociferous following in a near-capacity crowd, replied almost immediately as Endo pounced on a rebound from close range after Bravo had twice saved.

Sterling rewarded the Premier League champions for their superiority when he raced onto a brilliant through ball from De Bruyne to restore City’s lead. Bravo kept City ahead with a fine save from Takuya Kida before Nmecha completed the scoring.

City now fly home on Saturday evening to begin preparations for next week’s Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley.

- Press Association

