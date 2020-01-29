News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola happy to be heading back to Wembley

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola happy to be heading back to Wembley
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 10:27 PM

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City’s place in their third straight League Cup final was deserved despite their 1-0 semi-final second-leg defeat to Manchester United.

Nemanja Matic scored the only goal of the game for the visitors before being sent off as United rode an early storm and came close to forcing a penalty shoot-out.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “We played really well and over 180 minutes we were better than United.

“We are happy to go to Wembley for our third final in a row, and we will fight for the competition like we fought three years ago.

“We conceded a goal in the only time in the first half they had a shot on target, and in the second half we created enough chances to score a lot of goals.

“We didn’t convert them and of course have to learn from that and we have to be more clinical.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed Matic’s second-half sending-off for two bookable offences, branding the decision “a joke”.

Solskjaer added: “It’s ironic because he got a yellow card for the first foul and the second one was nowhere near.

“It shouldn’t be like this because I’m proud of the players. We’ve come so far with these boys and they’re giving us absolutely everything.

“Even though we didn’t create too many chances we pressed them back and we had spells when they were defending deep.”


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

A closer look at the atmosphere inside the Etihad as Man City played Man UtdA closer look at the atmosphere inside the Etihad as Man City played Man Utd

Manchester City edge through to Carabao Cup final despite nervy United defeatManchester City edge through to Carabao Cup final despite nervy United defeat

Iheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup semi-finalIheanacho levels as Leicester held to Aston Villa draw in Carabao Cup semi-final

Jurgen Klopp threatens to quit Carabao Cup over fixture congestionJurgen Klopp threatens to quit Carabao Cup over fixture congestion

Sky SportsTOPIC: Carabao Cup

More in this Section

CIT advance to Trench Cup final in 10 goal thriller CIT advance to Trench Cup final in 10 goal thriller

Munster Schools Senior Cup: CBC give absent fans something to shout aboutMunster Schools Senior Cup: CBC give absent fans something to shout about

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be interested in move to TottenhamChelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be interested in move to Tottenham

Everton brush off Barcelona interest in RicharlisonEverton brush off Barcelona interest in Richarlison


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »