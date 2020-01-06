News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester City boss Guardiola expecting repeat gameplan from Manchester United

Manchester City boss Guardiola expecting repeat gameplan from Manchester United
By Press Association
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Pep Guardiola expects a repeat gameplan from Manchester United this week.

United produced an exhilarating display of counter-attacking football to beat Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-1 in last month’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

The rival sides meet again in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday and City boss Guardiola feels he knows what to expect.

Guardiola said: “It will be quite similar. Of course at Old Trafford it will be quite different to here, but they are a team that are built to run.

“When they can run they are one of the best teams, and not just in England, I would say, because of the pace they have – (Daniel) James, (Mason) Greenwood, (Anthony) Martial, (Marcus) Rashford and (Jesse) Lingard.

“I have the feeling they are going to run, one or two or three times, or as many times as possible, and we have to reduce the mistakes in the build-up. We have to be prepared for that but we have to do our game.”

Nicolas Otamendi was on target as City reduced the deficit last month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nicolas Otamendi was on target as City reduced the deficit last month (Martin Rickett/PA)

United tore City’s defence apart on numerous occasions on December 7 and could have had much more to show for their efforts than first-half goals from Rashford and Martial.

Nicolas Otamendi did pull one back late on but United held on to inflict a defeat that dealt another blow to City’s faltering Premier League title challenge.

Despite that it was a game City dominated in terms of possession and opportunities created and Guardiola did not feel his team did a lot wrong.

Guardiola said: “I am not going to prepare our game just thinking, ‘don’t let them run’.

“We have to go there and try to score a goal, play our game and try to get a good result from there.

“Except the first minutes when we conceded three or four times when they could run, the rest of the game I liked a lot the game we played and the chances we created in many situations.

“I would like to play quite similar.”

More on this topic

Chirivella had faith Reds would deliver derby delightChirivella had faith Reds would deliver derby delight

Son trying to learn from 'painful' red cardsSon trying to learn from 'painful' red cards

Lingard has toned down Twitter talk and is finding form again – SolskjaerLingard has toned down Twitter talk and is finding form again – Solskjaer

Terrace Talk: Liverpool - What will you see that’s better than that?Terrace Talk: Liverpool - What will you see that’s better than that?

footballPep GuardiolaLeague CupMan CityMan UtdMan Utd vs Man CityOld TraffordTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Outspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester CityOutspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta wants committed captains at ArsenalMikel Arteta wants committed captains at Arsenal

Rodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA CupRodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA Cup

Pope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upsetPope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upset


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »