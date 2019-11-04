News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking points

Manchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking points
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 08:03 PM

The Champions League group stage continues this week with holders Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea all in action.

City top their group on maximum points, while the other three English clubs have plenty still to do in their bid to qualify for the knockout phase.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things to look out for in the fourth round of fixtures.

Reds have no room for error

Liverpool, aiming for a third straight Group E win, cannot afford to drop points at Anfield on Tuesday against Belgian champions Genk. Jurgen Klopp’s side have beaten Salzburg and Genk since launching their European title defence with defeat in Napoli, while Sadio Mane’s last-gasp goal at Aston Villa on Saturday kept them top of the Premier League. Klopp will surely have one eye on Sunday’s home clash with Manchester City when finalising his squad for Tuesday’s tie.

City set sights on Italian job

Raheem Sterling has scored 13 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for City this season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raheem Sterling has scored 13 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for City this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

City have so far dominated Group E, taking maximum points while conceding one goal in the process. Pep Guardiola’s side, who have won five straight games in all competitions since last month’s shock home defeat to Wolves, could qualify as group winners with victory in Italy on Wednesday against Atalanta if Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk draw their match. Raheem Sterling fired a hat-trick when City thrashed the Serie A high-flyers 5-1 two weeks ago.

Blues aim to go double Dutch

Michy Batshuayi’s late strike sealed a vital win for Chelsea in Amsterdam (John Walton/PA)
Michy Batshuayi’s late strike sealed a vital win for Chelsea in Amsterdam (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea will leapfrog Ajax at the top of Group H if they beat the Dutch giants at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Michy Batshuayi’s late winner at the Johan Cruijff Arena a fortnight ago sealed the Blues’ second group win and put them back in contention after losing their opening group game to Valencia. Frank Lampard’s young side are in top form, winning eight of their last nine in all competitions, but defeat, coupled with a Valencia win against Lille, could spell trouble.

Spurs must end away-day blues

Everton’s Cenk Tosun consoles Son Heung-min following his challenge on Andre Gomes (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton’s Cenk Tosun consoles Son Heung-min following his challenge on Andre Gomes (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham gave their Group B qualifying hopes a huge boost two weeks ago by following up their 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich by thrashing Red Star 5-0. Spurs head to Belgrade for the return on Wednesday knowing another win will put them in a strong position, but they have not won away from home in any competition this season. It remains to be seen if Son Heung-min will feature. He appeared distraught after his tackle on Andre Gomes in Sunday’s draw at Goodison Park left the Everton midfielder with a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Barca must pick themselves up again

Levante’s players and fans celebrate their third goal during Saturday’s shock win against Barcelona (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Levante’s players and fans celebrate their third goal during Saturday’s shock win against Barcelona (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Barcelona’s quest for domestic and European glory this season was dealt another stunning blow on Saturday when they lost 3-1 at Levante. Ernesto Valverde’s side, and Lionel Messi in particular, had been in breathtaking form four days earlier against Valladolid, but who knows what display they will put on at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Slavia Prague? Barca were fortunate to beat them 2-1 in the Czech Republic capital two weeks ago.

READ MORE

We are not at Anfield to ‘take photos’ – Genk boss Mazzu

More on this topic

Valverde keen for Barcelona to move on from criticism after Levante defeatValverde keen for Barcelona to move on from criticism after Levante defeat

Double injury blow for Manchester City as Rodri and Zinchenko are ruled outDouble injury blow for Manchester City as Rodri and Zinchenko are ruled out

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta compliments Chelsea’s Champions League rookiesCaptain Cesar Azpilicueta compliments Chelsea’s Champions League rookies

De Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for BarcaDe Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for Barca


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

BarcelonaChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityTottenhamUEFA Champions LeagueTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20

5 things we have learned from the WTA season5 things we have learned from the WTA season

I am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – HamiltonI am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – Hamilton

Mario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at VeronaMario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at Verona


Lifestyle

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

This week, Carol Brick is following on from that with additional advice for a cohort who I believe are particularly inclined to put financial planning on the long finger - families with children and teens.Making Cents: Preparing for a fresh financial start to 2020

Nothing will ease the pain of a year in which two of The Script lost parents, but the band are still glad to have music as a constant in their lives, writes Ed PowerThe Script getting back to basics in new album

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »