News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester City advance after derby marred by crowd trouble

Manchester City advance after derby marred by crowd trouble
By Press Association
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 07:39 AM

Manchester City booked a return to Wembley despite defeat to Manchester United in another derby marred by crowd problems.

Nemanja Matic scored but was later sent off as United claimed a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium that was not enough to prevent City prevailing 3-2 on aggregate in their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The result ensured City, bidding to win the competition for a third successive year and a fifth time in seven seasons, would face Aston Villa in the final on March 1.

Pep Guardiola’s side are off to Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s side are off to Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)

But headlines were also made in the stands with tensions running high between both sets of supporters. Missiles were thrown and some City fans were filmed making aeroplane gestures in reference to the Munich air disaster, the 62nd anniversary of which is on February 6.

This came after the Premier League meeting between the two sides at the same venue in December was overshadowed by a City supporter making a racist gesture towards United players.

It also happened just a day after the home of United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who attended the game, was attacked in a sinister escalation of the vitriol aimed at him in recent weeks.

City manager Pep Guardiola said: “When you talk about what happened, I didn’t know it. If it would happen, that is not nice. Absolutely not.

Goalscorer Nemanja Matic was sent off (Martin Rickett/PA)
Goalscorer Nemanja Matic was sent off (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I don’t like what happened with Ed Woodward at home because this is football.”

Opposite number Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I’ve just got to stand behind Pep there.

“Yes, we want rivalry but let’s keep it at a sane level and let’s make sure

we eradicate that now.”

City dominated on the field, as they did in the first leg, but on this occasion they lacked a cutting edge.

They spurned a host of chances, had two goals disallowed and found United goalkeeper David De Gea in fine form.

United punished them when Matic scored with a sweet strike on 35 minutes, but they could not find another way through and the Serbian’s second yellow card 14 minutes from time dealt them a heavy blow.

Guardiola said: “I am really pleased with this 180 minutes we played. In both games we were better and I am so satisfied with the players and the way they played. I am very pleased, for three years in a row, to be in this final.”

Solskjaer was also proud of his players’ effort.

The boy is fit and ready to play, I would presume

He said: “It’s difficult enough to beat them twice in 10 years and we’ve beaten them twice in six weeks. It was fantastic attitude, they gave absolutely everything.

“We’re missing big players but we’ve came here and beaten them again. I’m so proud of how how far these boys have come.”

United are set to complete the signing of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on Friday after reaching a deal costing an initial £46.6million.

He could even go straight into the side to replace the suspended Matic against Wolves on Saturday.

Solskjaer said: “Let’s get the contract signed and medical done – but the boy is fit and ready to play, I would presume. So, let’s see if we get it done.”

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola: David Silva is among top-five players to play for Manchester CityPep Guardiola: David Silva is among top-five players to play for Manchester City

Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants League Cup axed to ease fixture congestionMan City boss Pep Guardiola wants League Cup axed to ease fixture congestion

Pep Guardiola says criticism of John Stones is ‘unfair’Pep Guardiola says criticism of John Stones is ‘unfair’

Guardiola not interested in Liverpool lead as focus turns to City challengesGuardiola not interested in Liverpool lead as focus turns to City challenges

footballManchester CityNemanja MaticOle Gunnar SolskjaerPep GuardiolaLeague CupMan CityTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Eriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switchEriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switch

Australian Open day 10: World number one Nadal beaten by inspired ThiemAustralian Open day 10: World number one Nadal beaten by inspired Thiem

World No 1 Koepka commits to Adare ManorWorld No 1 Koepka commits to Adare Manor

Rockwell hold Bandon scoreless to progress to Senior Cup quarter-finalRockwell hold Bandon scoreless to progress to Senior Cup quarter-final


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »