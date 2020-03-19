News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Managing players a round-the-clock task for Jurgen Klopp

Managing players a round-the-clock task for Jurgen Klopp
By Press Association
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 03:35 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes such a close interest in his players he admits he probably thinks about them in his sleep.

With the Premier League season currently suspended all fit members of his squad are training alone at home and Klopp has been keeping in touch via the players’ WhatsApp group, which is usually utilised most when they are away over the summer and during international breaks.

PA understands the club’s training ground, voluntarily closed since Friday, was reopened on Thursday for those undergoing rehabilitation – the likes of Alisson Becker (hip), Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Nathaniel Clyne (knee) and Yasser Larouci (thigh) – to be be allowed to return for limited periods in staggered slots to continue their treatment.

Alisson Becker is one of a handful of injured players allowed to access Melwood for treatment (Peter Byrne/PA)
Alisson Becker is one of a handful of injured players allowed to access Melwood for treatment (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, with the Premier League announcing an extension of the current break until April 30, with the season extended indefinitely, there is no immediate return to action for the league leaders so the continued contact from Klopp and other members of his backroom staff will be vital.

And the German admits his players are his sole priority.

“Apart from sleeping, I think the whole day – in fact probably when I am sleeping – about these boys. I don’t want to, it just happens because there is so much information you have,” Klopp, speaking before the current suspension was enforced, told JD’s In The Duffle Bag podcast series.

“For me the most important thing is for the player to be in his best shape in the moment when it counts and we try to do that with nutrition, training and tactics.

“But then there is a time when they go home and there is still a situation. That is normal life but it all influences performance.

Klopp, right, consoles the injured James Milner in the FA Cup tie with Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Klopp, right, consoles the injured James Milner in the FA Cup tie with Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I don’t pretend I’m interested. I am interested. It’s important to know who you are working with and it’s important to know why somebody is determined and motivated.

“I think I need to know them. That’s what creates a relationship. They can talk to me and it’s always important.

“We win a game 4-0 the next day, you come in and want to have a private conversation, or we lose a game 4-0 and you come in and want to have a private conversation.

“The conversation will be exactly the same because this conversation is independent to results.

“There is a private basis and a personal basis and the better these two work together the better it is.”

As a result of this approach Klopp is well-liked by his players and his methods have helped generate a united mentality within the squad which means everyone feels accountable.

Klopp, right, hugs Trent Alexander-Arnold (Adam Davy/PA)
Klopp, right, hugs Trent Alexander-Arnold (Adam Davy/PA)

Klopp’s genuine approach means he is straight down the line in his dealings with players.

“I’m always 100 per cent honest, I don’t tell always the truth, but that’s different…that means I don’t speak. If you ask me, I would be one hundred per cent honest,” he added.

“It is about when you say what. I never lied to a player, that doesn’t work. If I say ‘You have a chance if you do this and that’, then you have a chance if you do this and that.

“But I have to remind myself these are the moments when you can lose a player or lose a team if you say something and don’t stick to it.

“It is really possible you lose the whole dressing room but it’s never happened to me because I don’t do that. I try to not do things which make me feel better.”

More on this topic

Willian willing to play out Premier League season with ChelseaWillian willing to play out Premier League season with Chelsea

Ireland internationals donate to emergency fund supporting League of Ireland playersIreland internationals donate to emergency fund supporting League of Ireland players

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies, aged 35Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies, aged 35

English football suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus pandemicEnglish football suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus pandemic

In The Duffle BagJD SportsJurgen KloppPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time todayThe stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time today

Padraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as plannedPadraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as planned

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotelsGary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotels

Russian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place todayRussian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place today


Lifestyle

The Menu takes huge solace in the truly inspirational response of the Irish food world and the Irish public at large, all rallying to support one another.The Menu: Feed the Heroes; Support local producers

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Rahul Jandial tells Lisa Salmon about the simple lifestyle measures that can help keep your brain healthy.How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

Expecting your newborn to actually “sleep like a baby” means you could be in for bit of a shock, despite the picturesque lace-draped crib you invested in and all those rosy expectations about a calm and tranquil motherhood.The best guide for new mums Lucy Wolfe's new baby sleep guide

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »