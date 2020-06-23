News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man Utd to display ‘football is nothing without fans’ banner at Old Trafford

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 10:56 PM

Manchester United will display a banner declaring ‘football is nothing without fans’ during the club’s first match at Old Trafford since the resumption of the Premier League.

The message, quoting former United manager Sir Matt Busby, will be placed in the Stretford End for Wednesday evening’s behind-closed doors clash with Sheffield United.

In addition, the stands will also contain a mosaic featuring more than 40,000 supporters from 193 countries in celebration of the club’s diversity.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has sympathised with fans unable to attend matches due to the coronavirus pandemic and predicted “difficult” months ahead.

“While everyone at Manchester United is excited to be getting back to playing football, we regret that our fans cannot be in the stadium, and recognise these are difficult times for many people around the world,” Woodward told United Review.

“As a banner in the Stretford End tonight (Wednesday) declares, quoting Sir Matt Busby, ‘football is nothing without fans’, and we can’t wait for you to return to Old Trafford as soon as it is safe to do so.

“On the pitch, there is no escaping the reality that the coming months are going to be difficult for everyone in football and we are no exception.

Old Trafford will look very different as Premier League football returns without fans (Nigel French/PA)
Old Trafford will look very different as Premier League football returns without fans (Nigel French/PA)

“However, our club’s foundations are solid and, provided we stick together and manage our resources carefully, we will come through this period with our strength intact – thanks in large part to the loyalty of our fantastic supporters.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fifth-placed side returned to top-flight action with a 1-1 draw at Tottenham as they chase Champions League qualification.

The Blades, who also hold European aspirations, are two points worse off ahead of their short trip across the Pennines.

