Man Utd fan from Donegal who asked Jurgen Klopp to stop winning admits Reds 'by far the best team'

Man Utd fan Daragh Curley with his letter from Jurgen Klopp in February. Photo: North West Newspix
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 10:48 AM

A Donegal schoolboy who wrote to Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp asking him to stop winning games has admitted the Reds were the best team in the league this year.

10-year-old Daragh Curley won the hearts of football fans all over the world after he wrote to the German asking him “not to win the league or any other match again” earlier this year.

He was shocked to receive a reply shortly after, with Klopp assuring him that Liverpool “have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football.”

The letter had the desired effect, with Liverpool losing four games in quick succession in the weeks after – dropping out of the FA Cup and Champions League and losing their unbeaten Premier League record.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Daragh admitted he was “not very happy” to see Liverpool end their title drought last night but admitted that “in fairness they deserved it because they are by far the best team in the Premier League”. 

He said he does have a softer spot for Liverpool after getting the letter from Klopp.

“I don’t want them to lose 5-0 but I want them to lose 4-0,” he said.

The young Man Utd fan says he is hopeful his own team can step up and take Liverpool’s title from them next year.

