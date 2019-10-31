News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Man United’s Rashford draws Ronaldo comparisons with winning shot against Chelsea

Man United’s Rashford draws Ronaldo comparisons with winning shot against Chelsea
By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:00 AM

Marcus Rashford drew comparisions with Cristiano Ronaldo following his wonder-strike against Chelsea.

The England striker scored with a breathtaking 30-yard free-kick to fire United into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The technique was certainly reminiscent of former United frontman Ronaldo as the ball looped over the Chelsea wall and dipped under Willy Caballero’s crossbar.

Team-mate Victor Lindelof tweeted that he was “sure I’ve seen that somewhere before” while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted: “It was a Cristiano-like goal.”

Rashford had earlier given United the lead from the penalty spot, before Chelsea equalised through Michy Batshuayi.

“The boy has got nerves of steel. Takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game, fantastic,” Solskjaer added on MUTV.

“Marcus has that strike in him. I’ve seen him in training so many times and it’s got to be hitting the target soon, you think, because he’s had a few efforts. Finally it goes in.”

Ronaldo scored a carbon-copy goal against Portsmouth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronaldo scored a carbon-copy goal against Portsmouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

A 2-1 defeat brought an end to Chelsea’s seven-match winning streak, but even Blues boss Frank Lampard had to admire Rashford’s winner.

“It’s great technique,” said Lampard. “It was a stunning strike from him, at a time when I felt we were really in the ascendancy.

“We’ve had seven wins on the trot, with some taxing games in the Champions League. Our form in the league has been really good, and it’s clear they are our priorities.

“I saw a lot of positive things. I hate losing but it’s clear there is a bigger picture.”

More on this topic

Zidane delighted with Real Madrid’s ruthless display against LeganesZidane delighted with Real Madrid’s ruthless display against Leganes

Solskjaer hails Manchester United’s spirit after Rashford stunner downs ChelseaSolskjaer hails Manchester United’s spirit after Rashford stunner downs Chelsea

Dean Smith urges Aston Villa to go on and win Carabao CupDean Smith urges Aston Villa to go on and win Carabao Cup

Wexford all out to bring home a trophyWexford all out to bring home a trophy


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Carabao CupCristiano RonaldofootballFrank LampardManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordOle Gunnar SolskjaerTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Superb Rashford free-kick sees United throughSuperb Rashford free-kick sees United through

O’Malley delivers at the deathO’Malley delivers at the death

Premier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from headingPremier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from heading

Real Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling LeganesReal Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling Leganes


Lifestyle

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

Trish Brennan is head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork.Question of Taste: Head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design, Trish Brennan

Halloween is my favourite time of year! I absolutely love it and always have. My twin and I have our birthday on November 1st so it was a special time of year of celebration in our household. The fact that we could eat junk food two days in a row was worth celebrating alone.Mums the word: 'I went pumpkin hunting and picked up a sad looking turnip’

Halloween is one of those special nights in a child’s calendar. Where nearly every neighbour, except, of course, the ones who turn off the lights and sit in darkness, have an Everest of sweets and all you have to do to procure a fist full is wear something scary, call in and utter those magic words; ‘trick or treat’.Learning Points: Freeing the kid inside is true Halloween magic

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »