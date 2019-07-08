News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Man United's Irish goalie heading out on loan again

By Stephen Barry
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 04:41 PM

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara is heading out on loan for the seventh time in his Manchester United career.

The 23-year-old Mancunian, who has been included in Mick McCarthy's first two Ireland squads as manager, is relocating to Burton Albion on a season-long loan.

He has previously had spells playing with Trafford, AFC Fylde, Morecambe (twice), Stockport County, and, last season, Macclesfield Town.

He was named Macclesfield's Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year as they avoided relegation to non-league football on the final day of the season.

“This is the next stage for him, and we want to help him get into the full Republic of Ireland squad as well,” manager Nigel Clough told Burton's club website.

He will join Stephen Quinn and John-Joe O'Toole in Clough's squad.

“I’m ready to step up to that next level and show that I’m more than capable of climbing the leagues and reaching, hopefully one day, the Premier League,” said O’Hara.

I hope I can play regularly and put in top performances for Burton. If that’s recognised, hopefully that will help me make the next step of becoming a full senior international.

O'Hara is the second Irish goalie on the move since yesterday after Stephen Henderson was picked up by Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old Dubliner was a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE

Burnley make Erik Pieters their first summer signing

More on this topic

Burnley make Erik Pieters their first summer signing

Divock Origi insists Liverpool aim to ‘win as much as possible’

Greg Docherty: Rangers ready for Europa League opener

Chelsea and Manchester City move Women’s Super League openers to men’s grounds

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

US Women's Soccer jersey becomes Nike's #1 ever sold in one season

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal looking to move closer to epic semi-final

Irish Olympic hopefuls sail through fourth day of Japan qualifiers

Leonard: 'Galway learnt their lessons to overcome Mayo'


Lifestyle

The phoenix rises: New work after a conflagration for Cork artist Peadar Lamb

This is what to do if your child gets stung this summer

Weeding out smoking habit for sake of the kids

Megan Barton-Hanson and Tess Holliday launch Get Body Posi movement with a 4-step guide to self-love

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »