Man United's Irish goalie heading out on loan again

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara is heading out on loan for the seventh time in his Manchester United career.

The 23-year-old Mancunian, who has been included in Mick McCarthy's first two Ireland squads as manager, is relocating to Burton Albion on a season-long loan.

He has previously had spells playing with Trafford, AFC Fylde, Morecambe (twice), Stockport County, and, last season, Macclesfield Town.

He was named Macclesfield's Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year as they avoided relegation to non-league football on the final day of the season.

“This is the next stage for him, and we want to help him get into the full Republic of Ireland squad as well,” manager Nigel Clough told Burton's club website.

He will join Stephen Quinn and John-Joe O'Toole in Clough's squad.

“I’m ready to step up to that next level and show that I’m more than capable of climbing the leagues and reaching, hopefully one day, the Premier League,” said O’Hara.

I hope I can play regularly and put in top performances for Burton. If that’s recognised, hopefully that will help me make the next step of becoming a full senior international.

O'Hara is the second Irish goalie on the move since yesterday after Stephen Henderson was picked up by Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old Dubliner was a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest.