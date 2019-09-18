News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man United teen Max Taylor returns to training following cancer treatment

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 07:21 PM

Manchester United Under-23 defender Max Taylor returned to training this week after responding positively to cancer treatment.

The 19-year-old centre-back signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in 2018, but started chemotherapy in February of this year.

After successfully undergoing treatment, Taylor joined the wider group for full training for the first time this week and will continue to be involved intermittently as he steps up his return to the full-time programme.

He told the official club website: “I feel immensely proud and happy to be back on the training pitch with my team-mates and friends.

“Without the invaluable support of my family, team-mates and, of course, the nurses and doctors, my return to training at this stage would not have been possible.

“I want to thank all of the club’s medical and sports-science staff that I have worked with throughout my rehabilitation.

“The next step is to continue working hard in the gym, and out on the grass, to hopefully make my return on the pitch.”

