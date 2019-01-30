NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Man United midfielder Fellaini closing on move to China

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 10:22 AM

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is closing in on a move to China, it's understood.

The 31-year-old has been with the Old Trafford giants since 2013, with the former Everton midfielder establishing himself as a key figure under Jose Mourinho.

Fellaini was rewarded over the summer with a new and improved deal until 2020, with the option of a further year, but a move to China is now on the cards.

Press Association Sport understands that Shandong Luneng are in negotiations with United about the permanent transfer of the divisive midfielder.

Another Chinese Super League side are believed to be monitoring the situation, with clubs there having until February 28 to complete signings.

Fellaini has only managed 31 minutes since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took caretaker charge last month, although a calf injury has ruled him out of recent matches.

Solskjaer said at the start of the week that he did not expect any United exits before Thursday’s English transfer deadline and was coy about the Belgium international’s future following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Asked if there was anything he could say on Fellaini, the caretaker manager said: “To be honest, no.

“I’ve been busy all day and I don’t really know the latest update on that one. Just wait and see.”

Fellaini’s exit looms just a matter of weeks after Solskjaer bemoaned the absence of the injured midfielder and his “X factor”.

“He’ll probably be at least three or four weeks (out),” the United boss on January 18.

“He’s got a calf problem and that’s sad because there’s X-factors in different players and we all know Felli’s X factor.

“Then again, he’ll be working hard to get back in when all the big games are coming as well.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Chinese Super LeagueMarouane FellainiOle Gunnar SolskjaerShandong LunengPremier LeagueMan Utd

Related Articles

Solskjaer hails character of players despite winning run coming to an end

Man United in talks with un-named Chinese club over Fellaini

Solskjaer insists United focus will always be on winning trophies

Solskjaer looking to the future at Old Trafford, even if it is without him

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Six Nations battle is between Ireland and Wales, believes Gordon D’Arcy

Golf clubs investing for a future with or without Brexit

Liam Lawrence: ‘If anyone can turn Declan Rice’s head, Mick McCarthy can’


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »