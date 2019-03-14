NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Man United may have to reverse Champions League fixtures to accommodate Man City

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 12:36 PM

UEFA has confirmed Manchester United may have to reverse their Champions League quarter-final fixtures to accommodate neighbours Manchester City.

The pair join fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham in tomorrow's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, where the route to the Madrid finale will be decided.

There is no seeding or country protection at this stage, but UEFA has announced that United will have to reverse their fixture if drawn at home in the same week as rivals City.

UEFA said: “Manchester City and Manchester United will not be able to play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights, following a decision made by the relevant local authorities.

READ MORE

Van Dijk is Liverpool’s key man in Klopp’s book

“Therefore, should both clubs be drawn at home in the same week, the team having finished lower in the domestic league the previous season – in this case Manchester United – will be reversed in accordance with the UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles.

“Any potential reversal for the semi-finals, for the same reason, would be confirmed after the quarter-finals.”

Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Porto complete the Champions League quarter-final draw.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Champions League: The eight teams left battling for glory

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eight Champions League hat-tricks

Premier League clubs have chance to match Champions League record

Manchester City have ‘work to do’ in Champions League tie, says Guardiola

KEYWORDS

Champions LeagueManchester CityManchester UnitedUEFA Champions LeagueMan CityMan Utd

More in this Section

Formula One driver guide for 2019

Birmingham and Villa charged over derby fracas

Burnley fan due in court accused of racial abuse at Brighton game

Van Dijk is Liverpool’s key man in Klopp’s book


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

The Professional Worrier: How to manage anxiety and home and at work

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »