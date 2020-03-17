Man United cancel training plans due to latest coronavirus advice

Manchester United have scrapped plans to return to training on Tuesday due to the ever-evolving coronavirus crisis.

The domestic and European campaigns were suspended last Friday due to Covid-19, just a day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men beat LASK 5-0 in the Europa League in Austria.

Despite the season being up in the air, United had been due to return to training at Carrington on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will not be training (Martin Rickett/PA)

But the PA news agency understands that players were informed last night that training would not take place as planned as the club follows government advice.

The situation is being constantly reviewed, with all staff at both the Aon Training Complex and Old Trafford told to work from home where possible.

United’s players are working on individual training programmes at home during this period and have been asked to remain local.

Solskjaer’s side are on a 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions and are supposedly playing against at Brighton on April 4 when the Premier League resumes.