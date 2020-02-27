News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man held over ‘hacking’ targeting Pep Guardiola’s email account

By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 08:07 PM

Police are investigating the alleged hacking of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s club email account.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act and then released under investigation.

On Thursday, The Sun newspaper reported claims from an IT worker that he had obtained information on transfer targets and contact details of players.

The man said he carried out work for the Premier League champions for about two years from 2016.

Over two days in July 2017 he said he accessed Guardiola’s account from his mobile and downloaded personal emails, confidential transfer exchanges and the manager’s entire contacts book.

The newspaper contacted the club and provided “a dossier of evidence” after it said the IT consultant offered to sell the information for £100,000.

Manchester City then contacted police.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “GMP are currently investigating allegations made regarding the Computer Misuse Act.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday February 24 on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

“He has been released under investigation.”

