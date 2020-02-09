Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara hits

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme.

City announced at 11.15am that “extreme and escalating weather conditions” had forced the postponement.

The game at the Etihad Stadium had been due to kick-off at 4.30pm.

⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠ Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s @premierleague match against West Ham has been postponed. 🔵 #MCIWHU #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6tcPM4t5OM — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 9, 2020

“Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed,” said a Manchester City statement.

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s safety officer following consultation with club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

“Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course.”

⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠ We can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture against @ManCity has been postponed due to safety concerns caused by extreme weather conditions.https://t.co/oi5OWWd6gW — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 9, 2020

Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures were all postponed as 85-miles-per-hour winds hit Britain.

Sunday’s two Super League games between Huddersfield and Leeds and Wakefield and Catalans Dragons were postponed.

The entire Women’s Super League programme was called off, including derbies between Arsenal and Tottenham and Everton and Liverpool.

The north London clash was a sell-out and the Merseyside derby was due to attract a 20,000 plus crowd to Goodison Park.

Rugby union was also hit as the Women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and England at Scotstoun was postponed.

Wind speeds of up to 70 miles per hour were forecast after the 12.10pm kick-off.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing to have to take this decision but given the extreme weather conditions and with supporters, players and staff safety being paramount it’s the correct decision.

“We will always put safety first. I’d like to apologise to fans for any inconvenience Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information on the rescheduling on the game.”

The Greene King IPA Championship game between Yorkshire Carnegie and Ampthill at Emirates Headingley Stadium was another rugby casualty.

Elsewhere, non-league side Wisbech Town were a victim of the winds despite not having a game scheduled as a stand at their Fenland Stadium collapsed.

The club shared a video of the damage at the ground, which had hosted a Northern Premier League Division One South East clash with Carlton Town on Saturday.

All three race meetings in Britain and Ireland were abandoned.

Exeter was first to be called off, shortly before a scheduled 8am inspection, and then Southwell’s all-weather meeting and Punchestown’s Grand National Trial card followed around an hour later.

At Punchestown, it was initially hoped the high-profile fixture would survive – but after almost 30mm of further rain on Sunday morning, it was cancelled too.

📍Racing Cancelled📍 Following a further 27mm since 8am racing is now cancelled. Updates for rescheduling to follow. pic.twitter.com/MqgR8C7cly — Punchestown (@punchestownrace) February 9, 2020

Plumpton has announced a precautionary race-day inspection at 8am for the card there on Monday.

The storm conditions extended to Europe where the Dutch Eredivisie and Belgian Pro League and the Belgian second tier postponed their fixtures.

Dutch champions Ajax saw their trip to Utrecht postponed, while Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag had their game at Sparta Rotterdam called off.

The Bundesliga in Germany was also hit as the Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne fell victim to the weather.