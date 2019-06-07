News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Man City to face Liverpool in Community Shield on August 4

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 02:58 PM

Manchester City will play Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday, August 4.

The Football Association has announced its fixture schedule for next season, beginning with the traditional curtain-raiser at Wembley.

The clash between Premier League champions City and runners-up Liverpool will kick-off at 3pm.

The match is usually played between the champions and the FA Cup winners, but as City won both then the Reds, who last weekend won the Champions League, will provide the opposition.

The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday, May 23, with the Women’s FA Cup final to be held on Saturday, May 9.

READ MORE

Jordan Henderson ‘physically and emotionally drained’ after Champions League win

- Press Association

More on this topic

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter splits from partner Rudi Coleano

US and Russia blame each other as warships come close to colliding

Nadal destroys Federer to remain on course for 12th French Open title

Jeremy Kyle invited to appear before British MPs investigating reality TV

footballLiverpoolMan City

More in this Section

A closer look at the Women’s World Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga happy to bide his time in battle for Spain number one jersey

David Burke hoping Galway hurlers will bring their training ground form onto pitch against Kilkenny

Anisimova stuns defending champion Halep to reach French Open semi-finals


Lifestyle

Time out - How to reclaim your weekend

In full groom: Growing pressure on men to measure up to Love Island stars

Ask an expert: My daughter’s friends are leaving her out – what can I do?

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »