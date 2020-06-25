News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Man City slip up means Liverpool end 30-year wait for Premier League title

Man City slip up means Liverpool end 30-year wait for Premier League title
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 10:16 PM

Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title is over after they were confirmed as Premier League champions.

Second-placed Manchester City had to win at Chelsea to prolong the Reds’ wait for at least another week but fell to a 2-1 defeat on Thursday night.

It means Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the title – the club’s first since 1990 – with a record seven games to spare.

Liverpool’s remarkable league campaign has seen them win 28 of their 31 fixtures.

They can break City’s Premier League record of 100 points for a campaign if they go on to win five of their remaining seven matches.

The Reds’ title success is the 19th in the club’s history, moving them one behind Manchester United’s English record.

Liverpool will take to the field for the first time as champions on Thursday, when they travel to Man City.

READ MORE

Chelsea beat Manchester City to hand Liverpool title

More on this topic

Chelsea beat Manchester City to hand Liverpool titleChelsea beat Manchester City to hand Liverpool title

Klopp not preparing a celebration ahead of City’s clash with ChelseaKlopp not preparing a celebration ahead of City’s clash with Chelsea

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence

Lampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming namesLampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming names


Lifestyle

MUSIC NEWS: It’s 50 years since Queen were formed and the British band are to be honoured with a series of 13 stamps from the Royal Mail. Pictures of band members and album covers will adorn the stamps which to on sale on July 8.Scene and Heard: Entertainment news making headlines this week

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

This is an extract from a memoir written by two of Ireland’s most respected doctors, Dr Kate McGarry and Dr Finbar Lennon, with an introduction from Finbar. They were married for over 40 years. Dr Kate McGarry was President of the Irish Heart Foundation in 2015 and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians for thirty-two years. Finbar took over the writing of her memoir when Kate’s health failed and she sadly passed away.Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »