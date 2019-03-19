NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man City face Brighton in opening FA Cup semi-final

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 12:40 PM

Manchester City’s bid for the quadruple will continue on April 6 after they were handed the first FA Cup semi-final tie.

The 2011 winners will face Brighton at Wembley on the Saturday with Wolves taking on Watford at England's national stadium 24 hours later.

City’s game – which will be live on BBC1 – will kick off at 5.30pm, 15 minutes after the start of the Grand National at Aintree.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already won the Carabao Cup at Wembley this season while they are also aiming to win the Premier League and Champions League.

Wolves, who beat Manchester United 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Saturday, play Watford at 4pm on Sunday, April 7, a match broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Each of the four clubs will be allocated around 33,000 tickets for their own supporters.

- Press Association

