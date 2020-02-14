News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Man City banned from Champions League for next two seasons

Man City banned from Champions League for next two seasons
By Press Association
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 06:35 PM

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined €30m after being found to have “committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations,” European football’s governing body has announced.

The reigning Premier League champions overstated sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016, according to European football’s governing body.

The decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016,” read a UEFA statement.

City have said they are “disappointed but not surprised” by UEFA’s announcement and will appeal against the punishment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

“Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA.

“With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgement as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”

They will not be thrown out of this year's competition where they play Real Madrid in the last 16.

More on this topic

Sterling injury blow for Manchester CitySterling injury blow for Manchester City

Guardiola says his Man City reign will be a failure without Champions League winGuardiola says his Man City reign will be a failure without Champions League win

Gundogan hopes three is the magic number for City in Carabao Cup finalGundogan hopes three is the magic number for City in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City advance after derby marred by crowd troubleManchester City advance after derby marred by crowd trouble

TOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Celtics grind past Clippers in double overtimeCeltics grind past Clippers in double overtime

Deontay Wilder warned he will meet ‘the best Tyson Fury’Deontay Wilder warned he will meet ‘the best Tyson Fury’

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Sherrock reflects on ‘amazing’ Premier League debut after Durrant drawSherrock reflects on ‘amazing’ Premier League debut after Durrant draw


Lifestyle

The footwear label with a social conscience that piqued Megan Markle’s interest is going global, writes Paul McLauchlanThe new footwear label with the royal seal of approval

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

A lactation consultant outlines the most successful techniques to help breastfeeding mothers express plenty of breast milk.How can I express more breast milk for my baby?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »