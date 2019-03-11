NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Man charged with assault on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 08:52 AM

A man has been charged with invading the pitch during Aston Villa’s Second City derby match against Birmingham and assaulting captain Jack Grealish.

Paul Mitchell, 27, is accused of attacking the player less than 10 minutes into the Championship clash at Birmingham’s St Andrew’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The midfielder, 23, was allegedly assaulted from behind as he stood in the Birmingham penalty area.

Stewards intervened and the suspect was led off the pitch.

West Midlands Police said Mitchell, of Rubery, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

Despite the incident Grealish went on to score the only goal of the game, lifting Villa to a 1-0 victory.

It shouldn’t happen, the security should have been better

He later said it was “best day of his life”, writing on Instagram: “The cream always rises.”

Villa manager Dean Smith said Grealish was “okay” after the incident, but was critical of the security arrangements at the ground.

READ MORE: Football rumours from the media

“It shouldn’t happen, the security should have been better,” he told Sky Sports Football.

Players’ body the Professional Footballers’ Association has called for a full inquiry into the incident.

It was one of two pitch invasions at major football matches on Sunday afternoon, the other taking place during Manchester United’s clash against Arsenal.

A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and pitch invasion after a spectator ran onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium before pushing United and England defender Chris Smalling.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was taken into custody at a north London police station.

Arsenal said the culprit “will be banned from Arsenal matches home and away”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Terry’s eager to learn but reckons he is four or five years off being a manager

New Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is delighted to have John Terry on his coaching staff

Former Villa players lead tributes following the death of Doug Ellis

Tributes pour in following the death of Villa supremo Sir Doug Ellis


KEYWORDS

Birmingham Magistrates' CourtChris SmallingDean SmithJack GrealishPaul Mitchell

More in this Section

Women's Six Nations: Ireland suffer second home defeat after 10 try tussle with France

Limerick stroll past Laois in hurling league quarter-final

Guardiola not interested in Juventus move as Man City continue title bid

League Of Ireland: Cobh Ramblers hope to ignite campaign with comfortable win


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Travel and lifestyle blogger Melanie May

Changeable temperatures herald ‘confused’ climate

Salmon numbers declining despite best efforts

Garden birds refuse to be boxed in

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »