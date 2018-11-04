Home»Sport

Man charged in connection with alleged assault on Hearts goalkeeper

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - 12:48 PM

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on the Hearts goalkeeper during the latest Edinburgh derby.

Zdenek Zlamal was floored by an apparent attack from a supporter during the goalless Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said a 21-year-old has been charged and is to appear in court.

Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old has also been charged after a 70-year-old woman was seriously injured in a separate football-related incident.

It happened on Westfield Road, near Murrayfield Stadium, on Sunday.

Hearts were defeated on the day by Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup.

Inquiries into other incidents that occurred during the league match at Tynecastle are ongoing.- Press Association


