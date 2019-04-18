Man bailed following tunnel incident at Barnsley

Police investigating an incident in the tunnel after Barnsley’s 4-2 victory over Fleetwood at Oakwell on Saturday have bailed a man who was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted that Fleetwood boss Joey Barton allegedly confronted Reds manager Daniel Stendel following the game.

The tweet has since been deleted but South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had bailed the man until May.

UPDATE: Man bailed as investigation into Barnsley Football Club incident continues Read the full story on our website:https://t.co/AZmTLlBzii pic.twitter.com/adPps5q3FX — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) April 17, 2019

A statement from South Yorkshire Police read: “A man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault, in connection to an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday 13 April, has been bailed until next month.

“Officers investigating the incident would be keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred.”

Barnsley announced on Tuesday that they had lodged formal complaints with both the English Football League and the Football Association over the alleged incident after the match.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and asked people to refrain from speculation that could potentially harm their investigation.

- Press Association