Man arrested over racist abuse at Edinburgh derby

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 11:09 PM

A 65-year-old man has been arrested after Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona was subjected to alleged racial abuse at Easter Road.

A Hibernian fan was seen on live television shouting abuse as the French-born Congo international was being told to leave the pitch by the referee following treatment for an injury.

Dikamona wrote that the abusive supporter could not take away his derby victory joy following his side’s 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win.

Police Scotland’s event commander for the Edinburgh derby, Supt Jim Royan said: “A 65-year-old man has now been arrested following the racial abuse of a Hearts player, and enquiries are currently ongoing into this.

“There is no place in Scotland for hate crime and I want to reassure the public that reports of such incidents will be treated seriously.

“Fans have united in their condemnation of this behaviour and I want to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far.”

Hibs vowed to identify and take action against the individual and Dikamona responded to footage of the incident on Twitter.

The 28-year-old wrote: “You can’t know how happy and grateful I am tonight, despite what he could do or say he will not take away that feeling, I prefer to smile and tell you that I love you.”

A Hibernian spokesman said: “The club will do everything we can to identify the individual concerned and we will take the appropriate action. It’s unacceptable.”

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley expressed his sorrow after watching the footage.

Bartley, who was on the bench for his team after recovering from injury, wrote on Twitter: “Result aside, believe me I’m just as hurt by today as you are but seeing one of your own ‘fans’ say this is truly heartbreaking!”

Police confirmed there were six arrests made before and during the game – three for the alleged possession of pyrotechnics, two for alleged assault of police officers and one in connection with possession of alcohol.

The previous Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle saw Hibs head coach Neil Lennon struck by a coin and other missiles thrown at Hibs players and match officials, while a man was later charged in connection with an alleged assault on Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

- Press Association


