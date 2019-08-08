News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Man arrested after racist tweet posted about Liverpool’s Mo Salah

Man arrested after racist tweet posted about Liverpool’s Mo Salah
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 05:47 PM

A man has been arrested after a racist tweet was posted about Liverpool footballer Mo Salah.

Merseyside Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested just before 9.30am on Thursday following an investigation into the offensive tweet, reportedly posted by an Everton fan, about the Egyptian-born Liverpool FC striker.

The man, from Waterloo, Merseyside, is being questioned on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty.

A force spokesman said: “Hate crime in any guise will not be tolerated and those who use the internet to target others, and who commit a criminal offence such as hate crime in doing so, need to understand that they are not beyond the law.”

The post was also condemned by Everton.

In a statement, the club said: “Everton condemns in the strongest terms any kind of racism.

“We have shared the material with the appropriate authorities and are looking into the matter further to understand if the Twitter user in question is known to the club in any way.”

Earlier in the week, Blues fans raised £3,000 to create a banner for new signing Moise Kean, who suffered racist abuse in Italy.

The spokesman said: “Seeing Moise stand up to racism like he did against Cagliari we wanted him to know here he doesn’t have to stand up against it alone.

“He will have thousands of blues by his side while he goes to battle for us on the pitch we go to battle off it supporting him as part of the great Everton family.”

READ MORE

Romelu Lukaku leaves Manchester United for Inter Milan

- Press Association

More on this topic

Man arrested on suspicion of sending racist tweet to Derby midfielderMan arrested on suspicion of sending racist tweet to Derby midfielder

Corbyn sets out measures to speed up efforts to tackle anti-SemitismCorbyn sets out measures to speed up efforts to tackle anti-Semitism

Labour publishes ‘basic tools’ to help party members target anti-SemitismLabour publishes ‘basic tools’ to help party members target anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism whistleblowers threaten to sue Labour PartyAnti-Semitism whistleblowers threaten to sue Labour Party

Liverpool FCMerseyside PoliceMo SalahracismTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Jean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against ItalyJean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against Italy

Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham squad is stronger than last seasonManuel Pellegrini: West Ham squad is stronger than last season

Newcastle weigh up Carroll returnNewcastle weigh up Carroll return

'My Dad has always been a hero to me': Katie Taylor praises former coach during CNN special'My Dad has always been a hero to me': Katie Taylor praises former coach during CNN special


Lifestyle

You heard it here first, these are the pieces to covet next season.From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge

There’s a lot of good stuff to consider.Five unexpected benefits of regularly having meat-free days

Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have, according to dietitian Aoife Hearne.Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have

Research suggests hanging baskets can survive on a fraction of the water we give them. Hannah Stephenson discovers six ways to water to keep them going.Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »