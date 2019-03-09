Man arrested after incident at Hibernian v Rangers match

A man has been arrested after an incident during a Scottish Premiership football match.

Shortly before half-time in Hibernian’s game against Rangers at Easter Road, Edinburgh, a man was shown on television going on to the side of the pitch.

As Rangers captain James Tavernier went to collect the ball for a throw-in, the man kicked it away before pushes were exchanged between the pair.

Police and stewards moved in and led the man away.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident at Easter Road.

“Inquiries are ongoing.” A seat was thrown from the stand where Rangers fans were housed (Jeff Holmes/PA)

A seat was also hurled from the stand where Rangers fans were housed as the man was led away.

It comes after a report into stadium safety was published earlier this week.

The independent review of football policing in Scotland found inconsistencies in the way safety certification is managed across the country.

It said the safety of spectators was put at risk and there could have been a “critical safety incident” at any of the grounds if not for the intervention of “committed professionals”.

During Hibs’s William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Celtic last Saturday, a bottle was thrown on to the pitch as Hoops winger Scott Sinclair prepared to take a corner.

Club chief executive Leeann Dempster later admitted the stadium’s CCTV was unable to pinpoint the culprit.

