‘Make this game special’, Nuno tells Wolves ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 02:58 PM

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Wolves to play the game and not the occasion ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Watford.

Wolves are narrow favourites for Sunday’s Wembley showdown with the Hornets as they aim to reach the final for the first time since 1960.

The winners will face Manchester City or Brighton – who play on Saturday – in May, but Nuno refused to get carried away.

“Everybody knows what it could mean, but we have to play it just like another game, then make it special to make something happen – play the game,” he said.

“You have to know how to play it, focus on the game, don’t think about anything else – what it could mean will come afterwards. Make this game special and play the game, action after action.

“Of course it’s special, it’s Wembley. It means a lot to everyone in football and means a lot to us and our fans.

“It will be special for both teams of course, we look forward to it. Now we must focus on preparing ourselves.

“It’s going to be very close. Watford are a good team with a good manager and are very organised. It’s going to be tight game.”

Raul Jimenez is available after making his loan permanent in a £32million club record move from Benfica.

He is Wolves’ 15-goal top scorer and Nuno believes there is more to come from the Mexico international.

He said: “I’m very pleased, especially because of who he is, his behaviour, his character and his performances. But there’s always space for improvement, I truly believe it.

“This way Raul will be more relaxed and more confident in the way he has to work.”

Nuno has no fresh injury concerns, with Diogo Jota fit despite an ankle knock he suffered in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Manchester United.

- Press Association

