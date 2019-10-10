News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Major injury blow for Greg Cunningham

By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 04:54 PM

Blackburn’s on-loan Cardiff defender Greg Cunningham is set to be sidelined for several months with a serious knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland international was forced off early in Saturday’s defeat at QPR and scans have revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“Gutted to say I’ve received the results of my scan from the knee injury I sustained at the weekend and unfortunately I’ll be out for a number of months with a torn ACL,” the 28-year-old posted on Twitter.

“After taking a few days to process this, I’m now looking forward to the first stages of my recovery!!”

The injury meant Cunningham, who has made 10 appearances since moving to Ewood Park in August, was unable to join up with the Ireland squad this week for matches against Georgia and Switzerland.

TOPIC: Soccer

