News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Maguire calls on United to bounce back from Bournemouth setback

Maguire calls on United to bounce back from Bournemouth setback
By Press Association
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 10:20 AM

Harry Maguire says Manchester United must quickly make amends for the latest disappointment of a dreadful start to the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have picked up just five Premier League points from the last 18 available after slipping to Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth.

United appeared to be building some momentum on the back of three successive away wins in three different competitions but their mini-revival was ended at the Vitality Stadium by former player Joshua King.

The south coast setback leaves the Red Devils with only 13 points from 11 top-flight games – their lowest total at this stage of a season for 33 years – and piles pressure back on manager Solskjaer.

Defender Maguire offered no excuses for defeat in Dorset and is demanding an immediate response during Thursday’s Europa League clash against Partizan Belgrade and Sunday’s league meeting with Brighton.

“Of course it’s a setback. It’s a defeat, we don’t like defeats,” the England international told manutd.com.

“Wherever we play, we go to play for three points. It’s disappointing.

“The four away games in 11 days, or whatever it is, is tough for the boys. But no excuses we felt good physically, we felt good mentally. We were going in with confidence.

“We’ve got to now get our heads down and we look forward to Thursday and then another big game before the international break where we must bounce back.”

Centre-back Maguire and manager Solskjaer were both critical of United’s lack of quality in attacking areas.

Substitute Mason Greenwood went closest against the Cherries when he struck a post with eight minutes remaining.

Solskjaer has backed forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to regularly find the net and played down the prospect of recruiting offensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

“To win games, you need to score goals and I’m sure Anthony and Marcus are going to get their share of goals,” said the Norwegian.

“We need more creativity but we’ve got loads of players here in the squad who could create more.

“It’s not just looking outside (in the transfer market), we have to deal with what we have.”

Bournemouth’s first victory in five league games was built on a third successive clean sheet, while King’s solo effort was the club’s first goal in 359 minutes of action.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe, who saw his team concede in each of their opening eight league fixtures, has challenged his players to maintain their improved displays at the back.

“We’re very pleased with our past three defensive performances,” said Howe.

“We have to do it on a consistent basis. Three games isn’t enough. We have to be looking after 20 to 25 games and showing a vast improvement from last season to really say we’ve turned a corner.

“It’s early steps but the signs look good.”


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Harry MaguirePremier LeagueAFC BournemouthMan Utd

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola accuses ‘special talent’ Sadio Mane of divingPep Guardiola accuses ‘special talent’ Sadio Mane of diving

Zidane remains positive despite Real Madrid’s missed chance to top LaLiga tableZidane remains positive despite Real Madrid’s missed chance to top LaLiga table

Munster score four tries to see off Cardiff Blues in Guinness PRO14Munster score four tries to see off Cardiff Blues in Guinness PRO14

Katie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world championKatie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world champion


Lifestyle

Paul Ring starts a new column in our books pages this month.Why audiobooks have never been so popular

Supermodels like Chanel Iman and actors like Anne Hathaway are showing us how maternity fashion is done.The best dressed pregnant celebs on red carpets right now

Does it help or hinder their learning?Ask an expert: How much should I help my child with their homework?

The benefits are manifold, discovers Katie Wright.Should we all be using vegan beauty products?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »