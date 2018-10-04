Magical Messi torments Tottenham in Champions League

Tottenham 2 - 4 Barcelona

By Gerry Cox

Lionel Messi proved once again the tormentor-in-chief of an English side at Wembley as the maestro gave the sort of match-winning performance that conjured images of his role in Barcelona’s Champions League final victory here seven years ago.

In 2011, the opposition was Manchester United, and Alex Ferguson later said he had learned a lot about his team during that Messi-inspired masterclass.

Last night it was Tottenham on the receiving end, and Mauricio Pochettino, a manager much admired by Ferguson and United, now knows what stands between his side and any chance of winning trophies at the highest level.

Messi was simply magnificent. Unplayable most of the time, he led the way with two assists and two goals and could have had more as Barcelona ran up a two-goal lead in quick time and looked like embarrassing Spurs.

However, this Tottenham side have more heart and guts than previous incarnations and fought back through goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela to make a contest of it, before Messi restored the natural order and gave the scoreline a realistic look with two second-half goals.

Taking on Barcelona is tough at the best of times, but without four of their best players in Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele, it was always going to be an uphill task for Tottenham.

That incline become considerably steeper within 90 seconds of the start when Philippe Coutinho gave Barcelona a dream start.

Messi, nominally starting on the right but drifting where he liked, chipped a curving pass towards the left wing, where Jordi Alba was doing his regular imitation of an express train. Barca’s left-back got to the ball in double quick time, but then had the composure to cut it back to the edge of the penalty area where Coutinho was waiting to hit a firm shot past Hugo Lloris.

Wembley was stunned into silence save for the small band of Barcelona fans in one corner and a large contingent of Spanish radio commentators in the press box.

Tottenham’s players looked stunned, too, and for the next 15 minutes or so struggled to get their own passing game going.

In truth a full-strength Spurs team at their best would struggle against this Messi- inspired side, who looked less like the team that had gone three games without a win and more like the European aristocrats who turned up at Wembley for the 2011 Champions League final and proceeded to teach Manchester United a lesson in how the game should be played.

Personnel have changed since then, of course, but one constant is Messi and his ability to change the course of games even when he appears to dip in and out of the action when it suits him.

Spurs had decided not to try man-marking him, leaving a left-sided combination of Ben Davies and Heung Min Son with the unenviable task of trying to stop him when he was on Barcelona’s right flank. The problem with that plan, and the beauty of Messi, is that he does not abide by convention, and his starting position is merely a stopping off point on his passage through the game.

And what a journey he had last night. He set up two goals, scored two, was denied by the woodwork twice and foiled by Hugo Lloris on two more occasions. In between he displayed that wonderful change of pace, the ability to go from a standstill to dribbling past three players in a flash. At one point in the first half he delivered a perfect pass for Suarez with the insouciance of a paper-boy dropping newspapers on a doorstep.

Messi was not Tottenham’s only problem. Mauricio Pochettino had been bold in his plans, sticking with the 4-2-3-1 formation that has worked so well for Spurs, but it effectively left only two in central midfield, Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama who had only started a handful of games between them.

Last season, Eriksen and Dembele had bossed the midfields of Real Madrid and Juventus, but there was no way Winks and Wanyama could keep quiet Messi, Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Coutinho and his fellow Brazilian, Arthur.

It was Rakitic who increased Barcelona’s lead before half-an-hour had passed, lashing home a sweet volley from the edge of the area after Suarez looped a pass back from the byline.

At half-time it was looking grim for Spurs, and it would have been understandable for Pochettino to go into damage limitation mode, but the Argentinian stuck to his guns.

It looked somewhat fool-hardy as Messi carved his way through Tottenham’s defence twice in four minutes only to strike the post with his shot. Spurs then struck back as Erik Lamela led a breakaway, fed the ball to Harry Kane on the left and the big striker cut inside, mugged Nelson Semedo into a diving challenge and shot into the far corner of goal.

The home supporters roared, sensing a comeback, but their optimism was quickly extinguished by fire officer Messi, who finished off a move he had started with a low shot past Lloris.

Spurs came forward again, and Lamela made it 3-2 when his shot was deflected past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen by Clement Lenglet, after Kane had won the ball back.

Tottenham almost equalised. Lucas Moura had a shot deflected wide, Moussa Sissoko blasted over from a good position, and fellow sub Fernando Llorente had a header saved.

As ever, when a team is going all out for an equaliser they leave themselves open, and Messi took full advantage when the ball arrived at his feet. He had the simple task of placing the ball past Lloris.

Barcelona were left with a 4-2 victory and all three points, while Pochettino is left with the task of raising the morale of his defeated troops.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris 6; Trippier 6, Alderweireld 6, Sanchez 6, Davies 6; Wanyama 5, Winks 7; Lucas Moura 6, Lamela 7, Son 5; Kane 7

Subs: Gazzinaga, Rose, Walker-Peters, Dier, Sissoko, Skipp, Llorente

arcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen 6; Semedo 6, Pique 7, Lenglet 6, Alba 7; Arthur 7, Busquets 7, Rakitic 7; Messi 9, Suarez 7, Coutinho 7

Subs: Cillessen, D Suarez, Dembele, Rafinha, El Haddadi, Vidal, Vermaelen.

Referee: Felix Zwayer