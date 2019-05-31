Madrid police warn Liverpool and Tottenham fans against seeking Champions League final tickets

Liverpool and Tottenham fans have been urged not to try to find spare tickets for Saturday night's Champions League final, amid a police clampdown on touts selling fakes.

Madrid police officer Jose Ramon Carrasco told the Press Association: "We will be looking for people with both counterfeit tickets, and also selling and reselling tickets which is not allowed.

"If they (police) find out, they will take the tickets from these people and fine them."

Police on horseback patrol outside the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. Pic: PA

One Liverpool fan, who gave his name only as John, said he was hoping for "a bit of luck" after arriving in Madrid without a ticket.

The 25-year-old said: "Bit of a tough one, mate, but hopefully might find a bit of luck, find a good soul who can help us out for quite cheap.

"Looking to spend about €2,000. Sounds a lot, but it's a bit of a tough one considering how many people are looking to buy and the prices.

"We've seen online they are around €5,000 each, so less than half way there. We might have to busk today in the square to get some extra money in."

A Liverpool fan in Madrid. Pic: PA

Mark Roy, a Liverpool fan living in Abu Dhabi, wore a custom-made T-shirt in Madrid's Plaza Mayor advertising his willingness to buy a ticket.

The 49-year-old, originally from Manchester, said: "I've just gotta be here - any Liverpool fan, a Champions League final, just has to be here. Haven't got a ticket yet, hence the T-shirt.

"I'm looking to spend about €2,500. Even on the street last night they were €6,000 on average and I've said no to that. I've spoke to a couple people today and supposed to meet someone - if he turns up, I'll have a ticket.

"I'm aware of the counterfeits. I've done my research, 100%, I'm not spending €2,500 on something that might be fake."

Tottenham Hotspur fans in Puerta del Sol in Madrid. Pic: PA

Spurs season ticket holder Mick Ozkor, 46, from Enfield in north London, said he felt fortunate he, his two young sons and father had tickets to the game.

He said: "We arrived on Tuesday. It's half term for the kids so we thought we'd make a bit of a trip of it.

"My father is going to bring the tickets tomorrow, so we will hopefully be at the game.

"Quite excited, very nervous - can't believe it til we get into the stadium. I told them it might be once in a lifetime for us.

"It's all become very corporate here in football and I think what they could have done is given the supporters more. It's a shame that not everyone can attend."

