Maddison pulls out of England squad

By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 10:24 AM

James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria due to an illness.

The Leicester midfielder, 22, has made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign and was in strong contention to make a senior debut in this round of matches.

However, the Football Association announced he would play no part for Gareth Southgate’s men.

“James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad through illness,” the FA said in a statement.

“There will be no replacement called up for the Leicester player and a 23-man squad will travel to Prague on Thursday ahead of the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.”

Maddison, who has four caps for England Under-21s, was first called into the senior squad this time last year by Southgate.

The former Coventry and Norwich player moved to Leicester in the summer of 2018, and has started seven of the Foxes’ eight Premier League matches so far, scoring twice.

James Maddison

